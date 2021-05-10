College Signings for May 10, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of soccer standouts at Notre Dame signed their college letters of intent at a signing ceremony Monday.
Thomas Menke signed with Illinois College and Charlie Waugh with the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Four student-athletes signed their college letters at Pekin High School.
Three will compete at Heartland Community College: Mason Minkel (golf), Grace Wyman (softball) and Noah Sivori (cross country). Pekin’s Lacee Wrhel signed to play softball at Spoon River College.