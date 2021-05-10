College Signings for May 10, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of soccer standouts at Notre Dame signed their college letters of intent at a signing ceremony Monday.

Thomas Menke signed with Illinois College and Charlie Waugh with the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Four student-athletes signed their college letters at Pekin High School.

Three will compete at Heartland Community College: Mason Minkel (golf), Grace Wyman (softball) and Noah Sivori (cross country). Pekin’s Lacee Wrhel signed to play softball at Spoon River College.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News