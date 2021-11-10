College Signings for Nov. 10, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school seniors signed their college National Letters of Intent on the first day of the fall signing period Wednesday.

Among those who signed their letters were Normal West volleyball standout Averie Hernandez with Northwestern, Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock with Illinois State golf and Brimfield’s Ella Lune with Eastern Illinois women’s basketball.

At Normal Community: Lindsey DeRoeck signed with Queens University of Charlotte softball, Laynee Scheck with Seton Hill University lacrosse, Zach Cleveland with Liberty University basketball and Izzy McCormick with North Dakota volleyball.

Limestone senior Wilson Georges signed with Colorado cross country. And a pair of Eureka High School stars signed with Bradley University — golfer Allison Pacocha and cross country runner Anna Perry.

Eights baseball players signed their college letters at Normal University High School. Chase Adams signed with Southern Mississippi, Matt Armstrong and Quincy Hougas with McHenry County College, Jack Bach with Central Michigan, Carson Beal with Morton College, Evan Jones with Western Kentucky, Evan Kochel with Lincoln Land baseball, and Jake Swartz with Illinois.

U-High swimmer Olivia Haerr signed with Northern Michigan.