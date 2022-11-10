PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Local high school athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Thursday.

Peoria High’s Denali Craig-Edwards signed with Western Michigan University basketball.

Morton had four baseball players sign letters. Tate Roley signed with Bradley and Will Leman, Ethan Hurst and Braylan Smith all signed with Lincoln Land.

East Peoria had four softball players sign letters: Gracie Luna (Southeast Missouri State), Olivia Strawn (Illinois Central College), Kaylenn Crotz (Kankakee Community College), and Emily Compton (Missouri-St. Louis).