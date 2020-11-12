College Signings for Nov. 11, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — On the first day of the 2020 fall signing period, a pair of area high school seniors signed National Letters of Intent with Big Ten schools.

Illinois Valley Central’s Holt Geltmaker signed a baseball letter with Illinois. Metamora’s Anna Peplowski signed to swim at Indiana.

The Dunlap baseball program saw two of its products sign with Division I programs. Current senior John Day is headed to Bradley and Dunlap graduate Jason Bollman, now at Wabash Valley Community College, signs with LSU.

The Illinois State softball team signed a pair of local products in Addison Masching (Pontiac) and Abby Knight (U-High). Illini Bluffs senior pitcher Addie Welsh signed with Bradley softball.

It was a big day at Normal West where four student-athletes made college commitments. Kacie Quick signed with Northern Illinois softball, Jackson Ahrens signed with Wisconsin Milwaukee swimming, Kayanna Jones signed to play volleyball at the University of Illinois-Chicago and Tanner Tompkins is headed to Concordia University to play baseball.

Bloomington’s Kaitlyn Skeate signed with Illinois State cross country and track. At Normal Community, Brianna Bergmann signed to swim a Southern Illinois while Andrew Briggs signed with Lewis University baseball.