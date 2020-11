BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- One meeting has led to another and the Illinois High School Association says it's time for some dialogue.

The IHSA has invited representatives from Gov. JB Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to its next board meeting, Nov. 19. The IHSA hopes to save the basketball season which has been in jeopardy since the IDPH elevated basketball from medium-risk to high-risk late last month.