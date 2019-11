The Lewistown girls basketball team enters the 2019-2020 season with high hopes after making a trip to state last year. The Indians have potential to be one of the top teams in the state, but know they will have a big target on their backs.

"Potential is a great thing, but potential basically means you haven't done anything yet. Last season is over, last years team is done, this is a whole new team," said Lewistown head coach Greg Bennett. "I think these girls are focused on getting back to Redbird, it's tough to get back."