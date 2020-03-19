College Sports Programs, Athletes Facing Interesting Decisions

PEORIA, Ill. — Everybody has questions, nobody has all the answers.

That’s the prevailing thought in college athletics departments these days. With all college athletic events cancelled for the rest of the school year, coaches, athletes and administrators are trying to figure out what’s next.

Seniors competing in spring sports could get a year of eligibility returned. Will NCAA roster sizes expand?

What about students who already have jobs or internships lined up? What about junior college teams looking to add incoming freshmen as sophomores are contemplating a possible return to their teams?

Coaches, administrators and student-athletes are mulling the possibilities?