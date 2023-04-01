PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley baseball held off a late comeback attempt from Southern Illinois to win 6-5 at Dozer Park on Saturday.

Connor O’Brien hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give the Braves an early 4-1 lead and they never surrendered it. Missouri State had bases loaded in the 9th but were unable to score.

Illinois State baseball lost 12-6 to Missouri State, despite a 5-hit, 5-RBI performance from Shaydon Kubo. The Redbirds will look to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State softball beat UIC 2-0 for their 5th straight victory. Addison Masching went 1-for-3 with an RBI. They will finish the series with a Sunday doubleheader.