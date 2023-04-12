PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two former Bradley starters have their new college basketball homes.

Post player Rienk Mast and guard Zek Montgomery, who helped Bradley win the school’s first Missouri Valley regular season title since 1996, announced the schools to which they are transferring Wednesday. Mast, a first team All-Missouri Valley pick, committed to Nebraska and Montgomery, voted one of the most improved players in the MVC, committed to Rhode Island.

Senior Terrance Shannon became the second University of Illinois player to declare for the NBA Draft this spring. Shannon announced he’s putting his name in the draft, joining Coleman Hawkins who declared last month.

The first public showings of a 60-minute documentary on the life and legacy of former Illinois Central College coach Lorene Ramsey is this weekend. The film on the seven-time national championship coach, was produced by former ICC women’s basketball player Melissa Gordon of Abingdon, will be shown at the ICC Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets for the film ‘Dear Coach’ are $15.00 and will be available at the door or at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/iccperformingartscenter/6731. Gordon, a 2001 ICC grad, produced the film in conjunction with Connor Parkhurst of Hoop House Creative, a production house in Peoria.