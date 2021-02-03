College Sports Recap for Feb. 3, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley scored three times in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois, 3-2, in the first collegiate soccer game ever played the the Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday.

The Braves open the season with the win getting all three goals came in an 16-minute span of the second half. Sophomore Rasmus Smidtslund, sophomore Malte Winkler, and freshman Patrick Fishburne were the goal scorers.

AT EAST PEORIA: Freshman Derria Edwards scored a career-high 27 points to lead Illinois Central College to a 98-89 win over Wabash Valley in women’s basketball at Ramsey Gymnasium. Sophomore Camryn Stafford added 17 points for the Cougars (2-0).