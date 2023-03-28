PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley and Illinois lost players off their roster on Tuesday.

Illinois junior Coleman Hawkins said he’s forgoing his final season of college hoops to declare for the NBA Draft. He was until June 13 to pull his name out of draft consideration and return to college with eligibility.

Illini freshman Jayden Epps and Bradley sophomore Zek Montgomery entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to verbalcommits.com. Montgomery, who was voted to the Missouri Valley Conference Most Improved Team, joins former BU teammates Rienk Mast and James ‘Pop’ Weathers in the portal.

In college baseball, Illinois State beat No. 25 Iowa, 5-3 at Duffy Bass Field. Bradley beat Eastern Illinois, 8-5, in its homer opener sat Dozer Park on Tuesday night.