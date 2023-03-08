PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was quite a night for the Illinois State women’s basketball team at the Missouri Valley Conference awards dinner.

Kristen Gillespie was named coach of the year and grad student Paige Robinson, who transferred into the program in the summer, was named the Valley player of the year and newcomer of the year. ISU is the top seed at this weekend’s conference tournament.

And the ICC women advanced in the postseason with a 59-48 win over Lincoln Land in a Region 24 quarterfinal.