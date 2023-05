PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Heartland Community College is headed back to the National Junior College Athletic Association baseball national tournament.

The Hawks (53-5) beat Lincoln Land, 9-3, in the Region 24 title game Saturday. Heartland, which went 28-4 in conference play, earns its second straight trip to nationals.

In soccer, Peoria City opened its second season of USL2 play on Saturday night. St. Charles beat Peoria City, 3-2, at Shea Stadium.

Enjoy the highlights.