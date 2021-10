PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois basketball team will open the season just outside the AP Top 10.

The Illini are ranked 11th in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. It’s the second consecutive year Illinois has an AP Top 25 preseason ranking.

Illinois State beat Bradley in a five-set volleyball match on Monday at Renaissance Coliseum. The Braves soccer team played to a scoreless draw with visiting Western Illinois.