College Sports Roundup for March 4, 2021: ICC, IWU Women Win

PEORIA, Ill. — Seniors Samantha Munroe and Kendall Sosa scored 18 points apiece to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 77-52 win over Elmhurst in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s basketball tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at Shirk Center.

The third-seeded Titans play at No. 2 seed North Park Saturday in the CCIW semifinals.

Meanwhile, freshman Derria Edwards pushed in 27 to push Illinois Central College past previously unbeaten Parkland, 74-70, in Champaign. The sixth-ranked Cougars keep pace with fifth-ranked Parkland in conference place as each team now has 11-1 records.

Bradley’s home soccer opener was moved to the turf at Eureka College, where the Braves beat Evansville 1-0 in a Missouri Valley Conference match.