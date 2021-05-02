College Sports Roundup for May 2, 2021

CARMEL, Ind. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Fighting Illini men’s golf team won a sixth straight Big Ten Championship Sunday at Crooked Stick Golf Club.

Morton’s Tommy Kuhl helped the Illini grab the title with a final round 73, finishing in a tie for fifth place individually.

Elsewhere, Illinois State softball hosted its Senior Day game, but Northern Iowa played spoiler with a 8-0 victory over the Redbirds.

In college basketball transfer news, Richwoods product Camryn Taylor announces she will play at the University of Virginia.

Taylor averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game last season as a sophomore at Marquette. At Virginia, Taylor will play for head coach Tina Thompson, a four-time WNBA champion and the league’s MVP in 2000.