CornBelters Excited to Host League of College ‘All-Stars’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Baseball is returning to the Corn Crib and the Normal CornBelters are happy about it.

A week after the Prospect League canceled it’s season, the CornBelters worked to put together the four-team Kernels Collegiate League. This week the summer league takes a big step towards becoming reality when the rosters are finalized.

The teams will be made of college players representing four areas: Normal (CornBelters), Bloomington (Bobcats), Quincy (Gems) and Hannibal, Missouri (Hoots). Each team will play 30 games.

“I think it’s exciting to have the area players that are here, that are within a few minutes of the stadium, they’ve played in this stadium,” CornBelters general manager Todd Kunze said. “It will all kind of play out like an All-Star kind of the game for these guys.”

The league will run from July 1-Aug. 9, playing all its games at the Corn Crib. Two games will be played nightly from Wednesday through Sunday.