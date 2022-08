METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame’s Ella Coulter shot a 1-under 70 to capture medalist honors at the Redbird Invitational at Metamora Fields on Wednesday.

Notre Dame (327) finished runner-up to Quincy (320) in the 14-team season-opening girls golf event. Morton finished third with a school record score of 332.

The Potters were lead by fourth-place finisher Reagan Braker (74) and sixth place Abby Niuekirk (78). Dunlap’s Emily Yu shot a 77, good enough for fifth.