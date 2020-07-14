Court’s Camp Helping Ease Pain of Basketball Cancellations

MORTON, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — As a point guard, Courtney Jones sometimes is a coach on the floor.

But the recent Morton High School graduate remembers a time in practice where her on-the-floor coaching was shot down by her coach.

“I’d always suggest a drill in practice and he’d say, ‘You can do that when you are the coach,’” Jones said.

Well, now she is the coach. With so many summer basketball camps cancelled, Jones decided to hosting her own camps.

In her driveway. Welcome to “Court’s Camp.”

It started with a Facebook post, she thought she’d get maybe five girls to sign up. She has 25.

“It’s more than I imagined. I’ve been going three hours a day with different groups. It’s fun seeing their faces. It brightens my day, for sure,” said the Illinois Central College recruit.

She typically works with groups of three or four. And she does some individual training.

“They love it. They say, “mom, when can I come next? Or ‘how many minutes do are left.’ I say ten minutes. I ask ‘are you having fun?’ They say they want to stay longer,” Jones said of the girls hosting for camp.

Jones says she never really thought much about being a coach until she started doing her home clinics on her driveway. She realized she started sounding like her old coaches.

Especially her high school coach, Bob Becker.

“I’say everything, like catch the ball with two hands,” Jones admitted. “That’s something he always taught me. Basically everything here, a lot of it, is from.”

But this time, she’s the coach.