PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The idea of having breast cancer survivors rowing on the Illinois River was just an idea six years ago.

Now Lindsay Vlaminck’s idea not just reality but it’s a growing club.

“It’s a place where women who have breast cancer or are high risk for breast cancer can come and receive support from other women,” Vlaminck said. “But we don’t talk about cancer all the time.”

She co-founded CREW309 in December of 2017 and is president of the group. It started six years ago started with a handful of interested women doing rowing workouts in a gym.

Now it has 50 active members with crew members getting on the Illinois River four or five times a week in the summer.

“When you get out there, its beautiful, serene. I worked hard to get to this point,” said CREW309 member Laurel McLean, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer. “My goal was to get into the boat by my first anniversary.”



These breast cancer survivors are coached and trained before they get a chance to climb into a boat. Most have never rowed before but say the health benefits and encouragement they receive in CREW309 are immeasurable.

“It’s life changing for me,” said CREW309 member Stefanie McAllister. “When you’re with women going through this collective goal of doing well at something. When you finish it’s a ‘Yes! We’re done’ feeling. It’s powerful.”

Vlaminck, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 206, is proud of what CREW309 has become. And proud of the women who make it special.

“We are an encouraging group,” Vlaminck said. “Even if it’s something you don’t take to right away, there’s always someone to encourage you and help your technique so you can get better each practice.”