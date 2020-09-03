Cross Country Runners Excited About “State” Possibilities At Season’s End

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ian O’Laughlin and Anna Perry won cross country races Wednesday but already have their eyes on a race at the end of the season.

O’Laughlin dominated the three-mile course at Black Partridge Park and led Metamora to the victory in a five-team race. His time of 15:43 was 26 seconds faster than runner-up Luke Hoffman of Elmwood-Brimfield.

Metamora edged Elmwood-Brimfield 39-44. The girls race was also close as Eureka beat Peoria Notre Dame 36-39.

Perry, a junior at Eureka, led the Hornets who had three runners in the top seven. Her time of 18:12 was 46 seconds ahead of runner-up Maria Stedwell of Notre Dame who led a group of three Irish runners that finished in the top five.

Notre Dame teammates Eileen Zopel and Teagan Cover took third and fifth, respectively.

After the race, Perry expressed delight over Tuesday’s news ShaZam Racing of Peoria will host a cross country championship meet after the high school season which could act as a “state championship.” The Illinois High School Association will not conduct state finals events this year due to COIVD-19 restrictions.

“I really feel like this is a good opportunity for a state meet,” said Perry, who finished fourth at the state meet last November. “”I really hope we can go as a whole team or maybe a couple of us can go individually.”

The 2020 XC Club Championship races are invitation-only and will be held at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. ShaZam Racing co-founder Adam White is not calling the event a state championship meet since it will not be sanctioned by the IHSA.

However, high school runners appear to be viewing it as this year’s state meet.

“I was very excited to see that,” said O’Laughlin, who finished 16th at the state meet last season. “That’s what I’ve been wanting, another chance to run a solid state time and go against some of the best runners in the state.”

The IHSA season will end with regional cross country meets across the state in mid-October. The XC Club Championships will be open to high school runners, club runners and grade school runners.

The grade school race is scheduled for Oct. 31. The high school races will be spread out over three dates: Nov. 1, 7 and 8.