PEORIA, IL – The Chiefs entered Sunday’s finale with the chance to rip off three straight wins over the South Bend Cubs and hit the All-Star break on a high note. Instead, they were downed 3-1 in a pitchers duel in the series finale.

Both squads traded zeroes through two innings until the top of the third when the Cubs struck first for the sixth time in as many games. A two-out RBI base hit off Yohendrick Pinanago’s bat brought home Scott McKeon gave the Cubs the edge 1-0.

However, that lead didn’t hold up for long, as Peoria was quick to answer back in the bottom of the inning. After a Ramon Mendoza leadoff double set the table for a potential big inning, two consecutive outs had the Cubs on the brink of working out of it. Todd Lott was plunked to extend the frame for Brady Whalen, who sent a liner into right field that knotted the score at one all through three.

Chiefs starter Dionys Rodriguez was lifted from the contest after just three innings, and passed the baton to Nathanael Heredia. After breezing through the fourth inning, Jordan Nwogu touched him up for a long ball in the fifth to seesaw South Bend back in front, 2-1.

Peoria was unable to get any closer as they scratched just two base runners in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings combined. In the eighth, Pinango opened the door for South Bend to add on, sending a frozen rope off the right field fence that ricocheted past Todd Lott and allowed him to chug into third with a one-out triple. The next batter, Owen Caissie, then stung a base hit through the right side of the infield to score Pinango and double the Cubs lead, 3-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Peoria got the lead-off man on with a walk, but the next three hitters each went down on strikes, ending the afternoon and giving the Cubs a 3-1 victory and clinching the series.

The loss drops Peoria to 35-52 overall and 7-14 in the latter half of the 2022 campaign. Peoria now will enjoy four days off for the All-Star break before resuming their schedule on Friday in Cedar Rapids for a three-game set.