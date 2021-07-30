Curley Boo Johnson Hoping Next Week’s Hoops Camp Creates Smiles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a tough year for school aged athletes.

The pandemic canceled some seasons, shortened others. In many cases, summer camps last year didn’t exist in Illinois.

Peoria High School grad Curley Boo Johnson returns to host his 14th ‘Skills For Life’ camp at Dunlap High School next week. After his youth basketball camp was canceled last August, the former Harlem Globetrotter hopes to bring smiles and fun to young players this year.

“I am a goodwill ambassador, we’re called ambassadors of goodwill,” Johnson said. “That’s what I try to bring to these camps. Making people happy, making them feel good, putting them in a positive setting. Making it fun, making it competitive, you get out what you put in.”

Johnson’s camp has become the largest youth basketball camp in central Illinois, averaging over 500 campers a year. He says there’s still time to register for the camp, which runs from Aug. 2-6 for young boys and girls.

For more information log on to www.skillsforlifepeoria.com.