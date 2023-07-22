PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It might be the biggest summer of Aaliyah Guyton’s young life.

The highly recruited basketball player from Peoria High has narrowed her college choices down to five schools and hopes to have decision on where she’ll play in less than two months.

“As I go on visits and keep communicating with coaches, I will narrow it down to one,” Guyton said. “Hopefully by September I’ll have a decision.”

Guyton is making visits to her final schools: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and Pittsburgh this summer. She’s promising to take her time before announcing her choice.

“The process has been good. I’ve been patient with it,” said the Lions guard. “Going on with my gut feelings. I feel honored and thankful to all those coaches who have shown interest in me. It’s an awesome feeling and brings motivation.”

Guyton is the most recruited basketball player at Peoria High since Shaun Livingston 20 years ago. She has been a part of Livingston’s summer basketball camps for years and says the former NBA guard stays in touch with her.

Livingston, who was recruited by Duke, Arizona and Illinois among other college hoops heavyweights, is glad to offer his advice to Guyton.

“It’s great to see what Aaliyah Guyton is doing,” said Livingston. “She wants to learn, work hard, and she really loves the game. To see her have this success is not only great for her but for the community and young kids.”

Guyton says Livingston has been a source of information and encouragement during her college recruitment.

“He’s been able to share his experience with me,” Guyton said. “And hopefully I can take that with me down the road. Help me make my decision.”