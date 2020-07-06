D.A. Points Ready to Host Juniors

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — D.A. Points is glad to be home.

And he’s glad to have some of the top junior golfers in the country with him.

Points roamed the Pekin Country Club course Monday, mingling with players that will compete in the third annual D.A. Points Junior Open starting Tuesday. The event was in jeopardy a couple months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak but Points and the American Junior Golf Association were given the OK to play the tournament in mid-June.

“All I can say is I’m super happy we got the go-ahead, that these kids can be here,” Points said Monday. “And I think it’s great for Pekin and central Illinois. Getting people in town, going to dinner, staying at hotels and doing stuff that everybody’s economy needs.”

The 78-player field includes boys and girls divisions. The 54-hole event, sponsored by Pekin Insurance and UnityPoint Health, is not open to spectators.