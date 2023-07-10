PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Pekin native D.A. Points today giving back to a course he grew up on and an organization he also competed in.

He gave a Q&A session at Pekin Country Club before the start of the Renewal by Andersen Junior Open, which is part of the American Junior Golf Association.

Points talked about his mindset on the PGA Tour, the best way for golfers to train as well as his best memories.

It’s full circle. You know i always never imagined that I would never have a tournament with my name on it and now I do. And it’s been really special. I love this event. I wish I could be here for the whole thing. I love being around the kids. I love listening to them, love watching them play. And you know it’s a realy honor. D.A. Points

In Dee-Mack, the athletics department revealed to players their new and upgraded weight room. The school worked in coordination with Pure Fitness Innovations in Peoria, who refurbished the weight equipment accompanied with the school logos.

What makes it special is that the equipment all comes from Power 5 colleges. They include schools from the SEC, ACC and Big 10.

The project rejuvenated the Dee-Mack community that’s already heavily involved in their school.

These racks over here were from Clemson we have our benches from Alabama…University of Notre Dame so almost pains us to refurbish it but it’s going to be really sweet. To be really honest our community since the 80s about weightlifting and training so to take a step in the right direction and get everybody excited again, we’re really pumped Cody Myers, Dee-Mack Football Coach

The upgraded weight room was the talk of Chiefs athletics during the summer, but even the players couldn’t have anticipated how well it turned out and they’re excited to use the new gear.

Way more than expectations. Just knowing these came from Power 5 schools was just crazy. People are just excited that we have this new stuff. We’re ready to get to work. Tyce Albritton, Dee-Mack Three-Sport Athlete