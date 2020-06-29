D.A. Points to Bring Junior Open Back Home Next Week

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The pandemic isn’t going to stop D.A. Points from bringing some of the top junior golfers to his home town again.

Points will host his third junior golf open July 7-9 at Pekin Country Club. The American Junior Golf Association event typically draws some of the top young players in the country to Pekin. Points, a long time PGA Tour pro, will return home to host the 78-player event which includes boys and girls divisions.

Spectators aren’t allowed on the course but you can volunteer for the tournament and watch the action from your post. You can register to volunteer at agja.volunteerlocal.com.