Dakota Bennington Hoping for Shot at Slam Dunk Contest

EUREKA, Ill. — Dakota Bennington knows he can dunk and he’d like to show the nation he can do it on big stage.

But he has to win an online vote first. The Eureka College senior is part of the “Dark Horse Dunker” contest. And if he gets enough fan votes, he could get a chance to compete in the College Slam Dunk Championship at the Final Four in Atlanta in April.

Bennington, a former Peoria Christian star, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the online voting, which is filled with “under-the-radar players from all levels of college basketball who possess the power, creativity and hops to compete against high-major stars,” according DarkHorseDunker.com.

The voting run for four weeks competition. There is a limit to one vote per device per calendar day for each head-to-head bracket match-up.

You can vote for Bennington here: www.darkhorsedunker.com.