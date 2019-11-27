Da’Monte Williams Hopes For More Scoring Opportunity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — All this Illini scoring is rubbing off on Da’Monte Williams.

The former Peoria Manual star scored a career high 18 points in Illinois’ 117-65 win over Lindenwood Tuesday.

Williams is hoping he can be a consistent part of an offensive explosion that has seen Illinois score over 100 points in consecutive games.

“Just me being more aggressive for our team is good on both ends of the floor,” Williams said. “Just me being aggressive can lead to a lot of stuff.”

Illinois, which has won four in a row, plays Miami in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on MOnday.