Darrell Crouch’s ‘Different’ Year Still To Include Playoffs

WASHINGTON, Ill. — It’s been a different kind of season for Darrell Crouch.

After several seasons of coaching seasoned Washington teams, he’s spending a good chunk of this fall coaching up players who are starting in positions for the first time on varsity.

“Even when you do a great job at the lower level, there’s still not the same competition on Friday nights once you get into the Mid-Illini,” Crouch said of the difference between underclass and varsity football.

Practices and games at Washington are bit different too. For the first time in along time, Crouch doesn’t he’s not heading home form practice with his son Will.

Will, a former ball boy and Panther player, is now a freshman at Augustana College.

“I think the toughest (part) was the first game (of the season) not having him on the sideline, that’s been a constant with Will,” Crouch said. “He was in fourth or fifth grade when he was on our sideline, first as a water boy, then a tee boy.”

Despite the circumstances, Crouch has the Panthers at 5-3 heading into a regular season finale at East Peoria. A victory over the winless Raiders will secure Crouch a 13th consecutive playoff berth.

One other thing that’s different for Crouch. For his first 15 years at Washington, he’s always worn shorts on the sidelines during games.

Her wears them no matter if it’s 85 degrees or 8 degrees at game time. But this year, for the first time, he finally broke down and wore a pair of pants.

“I turned 55 year this year, I said at 55 I’m going to pull the card on (the players),” Crouch said with a laugh.

He pulled that card out on Oct. 11 when Washington traveled to Canton on a cold, wet night with temperatures in the low 50’s.

“When we played at Canton, I had on sweats and rain gear,” said Crouch. “Shorts every game other than that.”

After the Panthers had lost two of the previous three games, Washington won that key road contest.

“Seeing him in shorts is like a lineman wearing sleeves,” said senior lineman Kennedy Koehl. “It’s like one of those traditions, it’s crazy to see him in pants.”

A win Friday and Crouch might consider wearing pants again as his team will be heading for the playoffs.

