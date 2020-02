CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Peoria Notre Dame senior Tristen Daugherty wrapped up a tremendous high school wrestling career with a bang Saturday at the state wrestling finals.

Daugherty, Notre Dame’s all-time wins leader, won a state championship after a 20-5 technicall fall. Daugherty becomes the first ever PND wrestler to win a state title in program history.

With the victory, Daugherty also becomes the IHSA tournament all-time wins leader at 17 total wins.