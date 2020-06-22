David Booth Named NBA’s Vice President of Basketball Operations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria native and Manual basketball legend David Booth has been named Vice President, Basketball Operations for the National Basketball Association, a position he will share with Malik Rose.

Booth has worked for several NBA franchises since 2005, most recently acting as Director of Player Personnel for New Orleans.

Booth’s job responsibilities will include discussing league programs, rules, competitive elements and new initiatives with NBA teams and players. Booth will be based out of New York City.