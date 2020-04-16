David Perkins’ Pro Golf Hopes May Be On Hold

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Right now there isn’t much he can do.

East Peoria’s David Perkins has only played two rounds of golf since March 15.

“I’m chipping in the yard, putting downstairs. I have a 10-foot putting green,” Perkins said. “Outside of that, I’m just doing homework.”

The Illinois State senior won his first college tournament in the fall and was a nationally-ranked NCAA player heading into the spring season. Perkins was hoping a big final year in college could springboard him into a professional golf career starting this fall.

But his spring season was cancelled by the COVID-19 outbreak and he’s unsure if the PGA Tour’s Qualifying School will be played in August. He was hoping to play in some tournaments this summer, perhaps even try and make a PGA Tour event with a sponsor’s exemption of through a Monday qualifier.

That’s on hold.

Now he’s telling himself the same things he shares with young players he meets at youth clinics. That is, stay strong mentality, be patient and trust your game.

“Everyone’s plans are on hold,” Perkins said. “When you’re planning out what you want to do, building a schedule, so excited to get started, talking to people, then (golf events) are getting cancelled every week. I just have to stay patient.”

Perkins’ pro golf aspirations may be on hold a little bit but right now he’s more concerned about just getting back out on a golf course. This quarantine with golf courses being closed has left him hungry to play the game he loves so much.

“Hopefully, April 30th they say ‘let’s let people play golf and get back on track.’ I’ll definitely put in a lot of hours,” Perkins said of his return to a golf course. “I will be excited to get back out there, see people again, interact and play the game I love.”

Until then, he’ll wait his turn from his front yard.