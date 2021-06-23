David Perkins Ready for Pro Career, Shot at John Deere Classic

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This summer of golf is unlike any in David Perkin’s life.

He’s launching a pro career and his schedule is fluid.

“It’s not like amateur golf when I knew what I was doing the entire summer,” said Perkins. “I could get some exemptions, Monday (qualifiers), state opens, mini-tours. There’s so many things to play in. I’m learning day by day.”

Perkins is hoping to qualify for tournaments and play well in those to build up pro status. While he’s doing that, he’s learning the ropes of meeting potential sponsors.

It’s all part of starting a pro golf career.

“I’m still learning to blend everything together with golf, practice, my own mental health,” said Perkins. “And taking time to be with family, my fiance and friends.

Last week, the Illinois State All-American scored a sponsor’s exemption to next month’s John Deer Classic outside the Quad Cities. He says he won’t forget the phone call he received from the tournament director. Inviting him to play in his first PGA Tour event.

“I’ll never forget that moment. I couldn’t say a word,” Perkins said. “He said, ‘Are you there?’ I said I don’t know what to say right now. I was shocked.”

Perkins is a pretty quiet guy to begin with but now he really hopes his golf game does all the talking as he begins a professional career.