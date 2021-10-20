Dee-Mack Ready to See Name in Playoff Pairings Again

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Things are looking up for the Dee Mack football program.

In the first full season under head coach Cody Myers, the Chiefs are changing their culture and getting back to their winning ways.

“I never expected us to get here this quickly. I love our kids, they work hard, but we didn’t win a game in the spring,” said Myers. “And at the underclass level we only won one game. For us to turn around and every body to buy in this quick, it has been amazing to see. It’s just nice to sit back and watch them.”

Dee-Mack is riding a four game winning streak and have achieved its top goal from the preseason. The Chiefs clinched a playoff berth after a Week 8 victory.

“It’s been pretty awesome to have the tradition come back for the first time in (four) years,” said junior Lucas Blumeyer. “Got back on the playoff board for the first time in years. So it’s been awesome being out here with all these guys on the field and just doing our best.”

The Chiefs (6-2) host Eureka (5-3) in a key season finale in the Heart of Illinois Conference. They are guaranteed a playoff game regardless of Friday’s outcome in Week 9.

“The goals that we had were making it to the playoffs,” said sophomore Brent Denniston. “We’re trying to make it to state now, that’s what we’re trying to do now. We’re just going to keep pushing and keep planning and watching film and everything.

Dee-Mack is heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. And with six sophomores starting for the Chiefs, the team has high hopes for the postseason and for the future.

“Nobody really knows what it is going to mean until we get to the playoffs, until we actually see your name get announced next week and it really hits these kids, oh my gosh we actually did it. We earned an extra week,” Myers said. “Unless you’ve been there before, you probably don’t understand what it means. Right now they are excited, but I think they are about to be pretty shocked at how excited this community is going to be to come out and see them play.”