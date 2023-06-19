BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Pitcher Will Girardi has had quite the baseball journey, filled with twists and turns which have landed him at UNLV. The Dee-Mack graduate originally went to a D3 school in Wisconsin as an outfielder, but figured out it wasn’t for him.

“Well when I got to college it was just a different level and I just couldn’t make it as an outfielder,” Girardi said. “And I knew that I had a pretty good arm and wanted to try out pitching. Thought it was the best opportunity for me.”

Will transferred to Saddleback Community College in California and sought out an old pitching coach he met years ago, Josh Kauten, who is the founder of the K’s Academy in Bloomington.

Just said screw it and flew out there but I’m glad I did. Will Girardi

Kauten got Will started on a virtual training program since he would be playing 2,000 miles away from Central Illinois.

“Everything was online through google sheets and texts and videos and back and forth,” Kauten said.

Will said that it “was rough at first kinda like understanding and doing everything by myself.”

The main coach leading Will’s training was Reid Burlingmair, a former player of Kauten’s and a current pitcher in the Texas Rangers farm system.

I love that he writes my workout programs and everything. He makes it hard cause I know how hard he works. And I think he’s a great guy to have in my corner. Will Girardi

That hard work paid off and the UNLV program took notice, and in true Vegas fashion, it was purely by chance.

“UNLV was actually there recruiting our second baseman,” Girardi explained. “And he actually came to a practice, the UNLV head coach and he saw me throw a bullpen and apparently liked what he saw. So I just thought, go out there, be a dog, and do my thing and it ended up working out pretty nice for me.”

Another positive twist: That second baseman and Girardi will be roommates at UNLV.