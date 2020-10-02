Dee-Mack Using Extra Time To Prep For New Look Spring Football

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There’s at least one central Illinois football team that is ok with football being played in the spring: the new-look Dee-Mack Chiefs under new head coach Cody Myers. The spring season allows more time for chemistry to build.

“We’ve got until February to make as many strides as we can and so we are really excited about that,” Myers said. “We know we only won two games last year, so we’re out to just set that bar a little bit higher.”

Dee-Mack players say they already see big changes in the program that will help during the season. The Chiefs say Coach Myers intentisty and attention to detail have been eye-opening.

“My biggest thing with the two different coaches is the intensity and energy that Coach Myers brings,” Dee-Mack senior Carson Eccles said. “I mean, he is always pumped about everything we do.”

“We’re so excited to be out here with our new coach, we’re all in with him. He’s helped us a lot,” Dee-Mack senior Mitcheel Cleaver said. “We’re ready for the season, we’re hoping we have the season. But we’re out here having fun and we’re coming together as a team right now so it’s looking good.”

Myers takes over a Dee-Mack program that has just two coaches over the last 37 years with Job Linboom and Jim McDonald. Myers hopes to have a long tenure at Dee-Mack and continue to bolster the prestige of the Chiefs football program.

“We’re just going to try to make Coach Linboom’s work and Coach Mcdonald’s work and everyone that was involved with Dee-Mack football, we’re going to want to make those guys proud,” Myers said. “And we want to make them happy and want to come to a game and we know the community and school district want that, and they are excited for us as well.”