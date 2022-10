St. Louis (WMBD/WYZZ) — Defending Missouri Valley women’s basketball champ Illinois State was picked second in the preseason conference poll, the league announced Tuesday.

Newcomer Belmont received 32 of 48 first place votes and was named the Valley preseason favorite. ISU received seven first place votes and Drake, which was picked for third, received six first place votes.

Bradley, with new coach Kate Popovec, was picked 11th in the 12-team league.