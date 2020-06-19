Defending State Champ Not Letting Virus Stop Her Improving Golf Game

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She hits golf ball after golf ball at the driving range.

Allison Pachocha feels like she’s making up for lost time.

The Eureka High School junior is trying to look at the good side of dealing with the coronavirus which shut down golf courses and her golf game for six weeks in the spring.

“I went on more runs to keep in shape to walk 18 holes, since you walk miles a day. I went on four mile runs. I try to keep motivated,” Pacocha sid. “If I found myself laying around I’d say, ‘Allison, you’ve got to go.'”

The defending state champ says this summer feels certainly different.

She spent time with a strength coach this winter and says that has added 10-15 yards on her shots this summer. She’s still trying to adjust to that.

And with so many tournament cancellations due to COVID-19, the handful of tournaments she can get into feature stiff competition.

“The top five (players) are usually really good and you’re usually scrambling to (finish) in the top five,” Pacocha said. “It’s definitely harder to get into tournaments, especially if you fall behind or forget to sign up. The fields are filling up so much faster.”

When driving ranges were closed in May, she found herself playing a lot. Now Pacocha says she finds herself practicing more than playing. She does that on her own.

And in this summer of restrictions, she’s glad she can still work on her game. She counts that as a blessing when she talks with her friends who play other sports that are sidelined now.

“It’s still fun to get away and to be able to leave my house,” Pacocha said. “Some of my friends who are in other sports say, ‘I can’t do anything.’ I think it’s a great opportunity and I’m grateful I choose to golf and can go out and play.”