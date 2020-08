PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — If there’s a state golf tournament this fall, there will be a new Class 1A boys state champion.

Weston Walker is not enrolled at Peoria Christian, the school for whom he captured the 2019 state title as a freshman.

He is taking online courses and intends to play in other state and national tournaments, his mother told WMBD News. High school golf practice started around the state Monday.