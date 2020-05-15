Disc Golf Gaining Popularity During Pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois parks are seeing a boom in activity during the cornoavirus outbreak, and playing disc golf is near the top of the list of activities to do.

“I think right now we’re seeing a record amount of people playing local courses, and its definetly a safer sport than a lot of contact sports,” Professional Disc Golf Association secretart Nate Heinold said. “You’re not really bumping and doing that kind of stuff with competitors.”

Whether your a competitive or a casual player, disc golf is a fantastic way to get out of the house, keep active and stay socially distant.

“It’s definitely really nice, it kind of takes your mind off of everything for a little bit,” area disc golfer Jarred Fager said. “You don’t get to look at the TV, read the news stuff like that. You just have the discs, the woods, everything around you. It’s nice to get away from everything for a little bit, even if it is just for an hour or two.”

“It’s so nice to be out in the woods and yet, still interact with friends,” area disc golfer Austin Hajny said. “Be at a safe distance, but still be able to interact and feel a little bit like a normal life right now through all of this.”

There is plenty of opportunity to throw some discs in central Illinois, with over 30 disc golf courses in the area. The professional disc golf associaition recommends that all players hit the courses as long as they stay six feet apart.

“If people are being safe, it’s easy to learn and fun to play,” Heinold said. “Try to play with people in just your household, but if you are going to play with your friends, keep it to three or four people at most, and if you’re within five feet, consider it a gimme.”