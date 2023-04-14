EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The life and legacy of former Illinois Central College coach Lorene Ramsey is set for the big screen.

A 60-minute documentary on the national championship-winning basketball and softball coach premieres at ICC on Sunday. Former ICC women’s basketball player Melissa Gordon of Abingdon is the executive producer documentary which took over a year to put together.

The film will be shown at the ICC Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets for the film ‘Dear Coach’ are $15.00 and will be available at the door or at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/iccperformingartscenter/6731.

Gordon, a 2001 ICC grad, produced the film in conjunction with Connor Parkhurst of Peoria-based Hoop House Creative.