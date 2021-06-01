Doerr Open: Morton Senior Looks For State Track Bids in Multiple Events

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Lauren Doerr feels like she’s cramming most of high school track memories into this season after her junior year was canceled last spring.

“Right now it’s still heartbreaking. Looking back, it probably won’t be in 20 years. But it’s difficult now knowing I only have three seasons of track,” Doerr said. “Going into high school, I thought I’d have four years. It’s not what I expected and this is shortened.”

But Doerr is making the most of it. She’s coming off a memorable Mid-Illini Conference meet where she won the 100, 200, and 400 meter races and the long jump.

Now she prepares for the Wednesday’s Macomb sectional, which is the qualifying meet for state.

“I’m definitely looking forward to being there again,” said Doerr. “I’ve been waiting for it for two years. I’m definitely ready for it to happen.”

Doerr will play soccer at Butler next year but she’s trying to make her final seaosn of high school track a memorable one. She’ll be favored to advance to state in multiple events.

She has a goal of finishing her high school track career with state medals around her neck.

“I want to go to state and make an appearance there,” said Doerr. “I’ve always been really close to being on the podium. I’m hoping I can go back and be on the podium. That would finish off my senior year really well.”