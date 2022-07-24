MORTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Greyson Dosoctch won the Better Banks Tri-County Tennis Championship Sunday evening after his opponent retired due to injury after just one set.

He faced off against Jordan Nestrud in the final and took the first set 6-2 that included a lengthy deuce which lasted over 10 minutes. After the set, Nestrud retired the match.

Dosoctch won earlier in the day in an exciting straight-set 7-6(3), 7-6(5) match win over Chase Klaus in the semifinals. Nestrud had reached the final by beating Alex Fei 6-1, 6-2.

The tournament was held at Morton High School.