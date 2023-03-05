ST. LOIUS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Missouri Valley player of the year Tucker DeVries scored 22 points to lead Drake past Bradley, 77-51, in the title game of the MVC Tournament on Sunday at Enterprise Center.

Bradley, the top-seed in the tournament after winning the conference regular season, hit just two of its first 13 shots, fell behind early and never recovered. Second-seeded Drake (27-7), which lost at Bradley last Sunday in the regular season finale, led 41-21 at halftime and kept the Braves at arm’s length the rest of the game to earn the MVC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Braves, who had won 12 in a row, were led by guard Duke Deen’s nine points. As the MVC regular season champ, Bradley (25-9) will receive a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

This story will be updated.