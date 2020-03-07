Dullard Leads Morton to 3A State Championship Game

NORMAL, Ill. — Lindsey Dullard was named as a first-team All-State player on Thursday.

On Friday, she played like an All-Stater.

The senior forward scored 23 points to lead unbeaten Morton past Springfield Lanphier, 48-36, in a class 3A state semifinal at Redbird Arena. Top-ranked Morton (37-0) will face Chicago Simeon for the state title Saturday at 1 p.m.

Simeon (33-3) beat Lombard Montini in the other semifinal, 48-40.

Dullard scored 17 points in the first half and was 10 of 13 from the field for the game. Morton, which is seeking its fifth state title in the past six years, led by as many as 15 in the third quarter but had the lead trimmed to five with under six minutes to play.

Sophomore center Katie Krupa added eight points for Morton. Lanphier was led by Martrice Brooks’ 15-point effort.