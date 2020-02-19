Dunlap Athletes Make College Sports Commitments

DUNLAP, Ill. — Student-athletes at Dunlap High School announced their college sports commitments at a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Jaycee Weeks and Sophia Spolidorio signed to swim at Davenport University. Brendan Baumgarten and Gage Black signed to play lacrosse at Illinois Wesleyan University while teammate Jake Rusk will play lacrosse at Lindenwood University.

Casey Erickson will play football at Augustana College, Brooke Wetherill signed with Michigan-Dearborn volleyball and Payton Hopkins will compete in Olympic weightlifting at Marian University of Indianapolis.