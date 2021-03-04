Dunlap Beats Morton for First Mid-Illini Girls Basketball Crown

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The wait is over.

Host Dunlap beat Morton 58-42 to improve to 12-1 and clinch its first Mid-Illini Conference girls basketball title on Thursday. Morton, last year’s state runner-up, had won six consecutive championships in the 39-year-old league.

Elsewhere, Eureka finished an undefeated season with a title-clinching 59-26 win over Heyworth in the Heart of Illinois Conference. The Lady Hornets have now won five consecutive conference titles.

Brimfield ran its record to 14-0 with a 60-32 win over Elmwood. And Notre Dame beat LaSalle-Peru on its senior night, 65-36.

Enjoy the highlights.