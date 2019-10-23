Dunlap Brings Goal Scoring to Regional Soccer Tourney

DUNLAP, Ill. — When you talk to the Dunlap soccer team, there is one word you will consistently hear from players — unselfishness.

The Eagles just completed the regular season with a 15-2-2 record thanks to 89 total goals scored, but Dunlap has many threats to find the back of the net.

“I think that’s our biggest asset, that we have a number of goal scorers. And the guys all know that, so they are willing to distribute the ball when they need to,” said Dunlap soccer coach Allan Hansen. “For the most part, this season, we’ve been able to do that. And we’ve been able to score quite a few goals.

The Eagles are the top seed at this week’s class 2A regional in Metamora.

“I guess that’s different from other teams. The other teams may have one or two goal scorers, but we have six goal scorers,” said senior Habtamu Kruiswyk. “So, that’s mainly where our goals are coming from.”

Dunlap has six seniors on this years team that provide a lot of chemistry. It’s that unselfishness and familiarity allows them to have a lot of fun while on the pitch.

“It feels great, I mean I’ve never had a team like this before,” said senior Gage Smith. “We’re out here making crazy plays and stuff, it feels great. We play really well together, we’ve been playing together for a while now and I feel we can keep doing that and keep getting wins.”

The Eagles head into the regional with a lot of confidence and hope that their high octane offense can lead them to a deep postseason run.

“It’s so exciting. Senior year, this is my last year, a few of the boys last year,” said senior Jack Schaberg. “I know they are all pumped. But yeah, we are really excited. Hopefully come out and play hard and put up some good results.”