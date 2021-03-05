Dunlap Ecstatic Over First M-I Girls Basketball Title

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Dunlap Eagles are first-time girls basketball champions in the Missouri Valley Conference.

And they couldn’t be happier.

The Eagles beat six-time defending league champion Morton, 58-42, Thursday night to clinch its first conference title in the 39-year-old league.

“Especially against Morton, on our home court, to win the conference. It’s crazy, definitely a dream come true,” said Dunlap junior Lily Sutter. “Something I didn’t think would happen, for sure.”

Dunlap improved to 12-1 and will play at Morton in the season finale Saturday.

“It’s great to beat Morton, they’re a great program, obviously. Great coach, great kids,” said Eagles coach Heather Cassady. “But I told the girls it’s our turn. It’s our turn , they’ve earned it, they’ve put the work in. And I’m just proud they went and did it!”

